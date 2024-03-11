AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.00. 527,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,515,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 4.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,519,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,087.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,194,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after buying an additional 2,925,279 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,711,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

