AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1,393.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 81,488 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 366,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,919,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.38. 2,874,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.42. The company has a market cap of $316.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

