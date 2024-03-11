Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,451,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,652 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,435 shares of company stock worth $8,071,298. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.09. The stock had a trading volume of 955,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

