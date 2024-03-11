Aaron’s’ (AAN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAN. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

NYSE:AAN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $217.68 million, a PE ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

