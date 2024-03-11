Aaron Jerrod Parker Sells 1,723 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) VP Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $17,057.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 264,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110,730 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,811,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 233,816 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

