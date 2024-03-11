9,157 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $238.01. 195,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,969. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. NICE’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NICE shares. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.55.

Read Our Latest Report on NICE

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.