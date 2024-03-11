85,324 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.18% of Freshpet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,921,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,269. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

