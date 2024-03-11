7,554 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,855,393. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.10. The stock had a trading volume of 714,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

