75,090 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,729,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after buying an additional 2,612,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 145.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,263,000 after buying an additional 1,755,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $468.18. 501,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $479.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $436.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

