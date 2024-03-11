58,997 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,591,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,602,055. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

