56,434 Shares in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Bought by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,333,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $5.37 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,044. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

