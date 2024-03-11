51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
