4,654,591 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,654,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

