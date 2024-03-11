42-coin (42) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

42-coin (42) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $19.95 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 42-coin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $33,566.26 or 0.48383582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00019716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00140328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00007964 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000055 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

