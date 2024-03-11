38,467 Shares in Tema American Reshoring ETF (NYSEARCA:RSHO) Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tema American Reshoring ETF (NYSEARCA:RSHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Tema American Reshoring ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Tema American Reshoring ETF Price Performance
RSHO opened at $34.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. Tema American Reshoring ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $36.00.
Tema American Reshoring ETF Profile
