3,751,199 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,751,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,390,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of CNH Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after buying an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.99.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

