3,321 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $5,237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 808,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,048,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $82.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

