220,000 Shares in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU) Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 28.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,110,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIMBU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.08. 44,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,593. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does do not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

