19,413 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

