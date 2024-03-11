18,355 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. EnerSys makes up about 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 625.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.92. 33,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.