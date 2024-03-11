173,320 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 3.5% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Invst LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 958.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74,636 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

BATS MTUM traded down $3.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.66. 1,189,363 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.77. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

