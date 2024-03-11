1,546 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after acquiring an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $203.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,917 shares of company stock worth $12,660,561. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

