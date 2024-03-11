10,932 Shares in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Acquired by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $402,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,919,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,749,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,326,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,134,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

CXT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.23. 110,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,068. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Crane NXT’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

