10,855 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Salesforce accounts for about 2.1% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $315,443,192. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.11. 571,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,831,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.39. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $294.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

