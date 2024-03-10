Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,219,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

