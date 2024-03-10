ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $459,132.24

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $459,132.24 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00078033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00048150 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

