Zacks Research Weighs in on The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Manitowoc in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTW. StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Manitowoc stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.04. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,507,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,008,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 107,414 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

