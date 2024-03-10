Zacks Research Weighs in on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Our Latest Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $483,016,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $188,486,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,186,000 after acquiring an additional 215,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.