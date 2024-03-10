Zacks Research Weighs in on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%.
Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance
Shares of PTEN stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $483,016,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $188,486,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,186,000 after acquiring an additional 215,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.
