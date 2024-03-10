Zacks Research Comments on Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MD opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $759.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,409,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

