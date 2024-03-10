Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE X opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 181.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.