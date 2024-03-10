Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SON. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

View Our Latest Report on SON

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.1 %

SON opened at $57.55 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,387,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $51,618,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,144.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 653,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after purchasing an additional 642,109 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.