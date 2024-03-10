Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

NYSE WAB opened at $142.52 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $143.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.28. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 3,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $411,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $895,975.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $411,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,310.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

