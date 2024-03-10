Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Down 3.7 %

XERS stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xeris Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 610.76%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 309.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

