Xensor (XSR) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Xensor (XSR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Xensor has a market cap of $240,395.39 and $11,179.03 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xensor token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xensor has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xensor Token Profile

Xensor was first traded on February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,093,529 tokens. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xensor directly using US dollars.

