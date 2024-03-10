Wrapped TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $11.83 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $11.83 billion and $1.37 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,896,795,668 coins and its circulating supply is 87,896,763,350 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,900,911,772.98538 with 87,900,904,387.10043 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.13635132 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,444,110.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars.

