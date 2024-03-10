Worldcoin (WLD) One Day Volume Hits $1.21 Billion

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $9.65 or 0.00013909 BTC on popular exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,784,313 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 148,678,930.87109947 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 10.36966375 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $1,705,394,746.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

