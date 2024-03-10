Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.23

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.23 and traded as high as C$41.25. Winpak shares last traded at C$40.99, with a volume of 175,810 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Winpak Trading Down 0.0 %

Winpak Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

