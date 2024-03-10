Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTW. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTW. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $29,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $273.71 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

