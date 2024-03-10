Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.0 million-$280.0 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Willdan Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Willdan Group has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 694.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Willdan Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

