Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FREE opened at $4.77 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $204.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Imperial Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

(Get Free Report)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.