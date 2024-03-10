WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00004550 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $5.18 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 954,417,312 coins and its circulating supply is 366,804,700 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 954,376,762.4825826 with 366,764,392.7235129 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 3.00458717 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,175,653.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

