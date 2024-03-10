Wells Fargo & Company Increases Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target to $10.00

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

