Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $60.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. Twilio has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Twilio by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

