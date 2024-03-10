Wells Fargo & Company Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $325.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $309.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $243.05 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 23.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,285 shares of company stock worth $7,911,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

