Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Weis Markets from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $86.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

