Wanchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.33 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $59.42 million and $3.33 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00061319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00020874 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,655,143 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

