VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 123,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 3rd quarter worth $22,203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSEC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

VSE stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. 222,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,865. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.66. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

