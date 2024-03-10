Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares.

Volt Information Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $132.37 million, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOLT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Volt Information Sciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 34,378.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

