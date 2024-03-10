Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,586,395 shares of company stock worth $147,180,451. 85.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,240,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,222,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,926,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,520,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 223,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 321,956 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

