Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Raised to $11.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

VIAV opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

